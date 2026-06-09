China says dual-use items exports ban aims to stop Japan’s attempts at remilitarization Beijing has frequently criticized Japan’s recent defense policy shifts, including increased military spending

China has banned the export of all dual-use items to Japanese military users and for any purpose that could enhance Japan’s military capabilities, with the move aimed at stopping Japan’s attempts at remilitarization and nuclear weaponization, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks while responding to reports that the US had asked China to resume rare-earth exports to Japan, state-run daily Global Times reported.

Lin declined to confirm whether the Trump administration had made such a request.

“China, in accordance with laws and regulations, has banned the export of all dual-use items to Japanese military users, for military purposes, and to any other end-users or for any purposes that would help enhance Japan’s military capabilities,” Lin said.

He said the objective of the restrictions was to “stop Japan’s attempts at remilitarization and nuclear weaponization.”

The export ban took effect immediately after its announcement by Chinese authorities in January and forms part of Beijing’s broader efforts to tighten controls over strategically sensitive goods and technologies.

China has frequently criticized Japan’s recent defense policy shifts, including increased military spending, the acquisition of counterstrike capabilities and deeper security cooperation with the US and its allies.

Beijing has argued that such moves depart from Japan’s post-war pacifist principles and could threaten regional stability.

Beijing urges EU to engage in talks with Russia

Separately, Lin said China is opposed to unilateral sanctions which have no basis in international law.

“China has consistently opposed illegal unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council,” said Lin.

He was reacting to claims by the EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas that the bloc would allow its warships in the Mediterranean to inspect and detain tankers transporting Russian oil on the grounds that they pose a danger and to limit Russia's capabilities.

“We call on all parties concerned to resolve issues through dialogue and consultation," said Lin.

