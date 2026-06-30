China, Saudi Arabia should contribute to maintaining regional, world peace, stability: Chinese vice president

China and Saudi Arabia should "contribute to maintaining regional and world peace and stability," the Chinese vice president said Tuesday.

"In recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two countries’ top leaders, the advancement of China-Saudi Arabia relations has maintained sound momentum," Han Zheng said in a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Beijing, according to China’s official news agency Xinhua.

China is willing to work with Saudi Arabia to deepen political mutual trust, strengthen high-level exchanges, and expand practical cooperation to promote new progress in bilateral relations, he added.

"As important members of the Global South, China and Saudi Arabia should enhance communication and coordination and contribute to maintaining regional and world peace and stability," Han said.

Prince Faisal said the comprehensive strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and China "has reached an unprecedented high level."

"The two sides should strengthen cooperation in multilateral fields and jointly promote regional and world peace and stability," he added.

The visit comes amid renewed tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, after reaching a framework peace agreement and subsequent technical talks in Switzerland aimed at ending the Iran war.

US President Donald Trump said Iran wanted a meeting, and the two sides are scheduled to meet Tuesday in the Qatari capital Doha, following recent attacks by both sides.

However, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said earlier that “no technical talks” with the US are scheduled this week in Doha, disputing US media reports.