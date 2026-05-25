China’s Xi backs Pakistan’s territorial integrity, hails Islamabad's US-Iran mediation to end war

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday praised Pakistan’s mediation efforts between the US and Iran, also reiterating Beijing's "firm" support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the South Asian nation.

China "commends Pakistan for taking the initiative to play a mediating role in restoring peace in the Middle East," Xi told Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing, state media reported.

The remarks came during talks between Xi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing.

Sharif is on a four-day official visit to China and was welcomed earlier Monday by Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People.

During talks with Li, Sharif said efforts to end the conflict between the US and Iran were “moving in the right direction.”

Sharif is accompanied by Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, who visited Tehran last week for talks with Iranian leaders aimed at securing a permanent ceasefire.

"No matter how the international landscape may evolve, China will always place priority on the development of China-Pakistan relations in its diplomacy with neighboring countries," said Xi, according to Mao Ning, spokeswoman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"China firmly supports Pakistan in safeguarding its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," the 72-year-old Chinese leader told Sharif.

Xi, however, said Beijing and Islamabad should "accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, which will be a fine example for building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries."

The visit comes as China and Pakistan mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

The Iran war began Feb. 28 when Israel and the US launched military strikes on Iran, killing more than 3,300 people and displacing thousands across the country.

Fighting largely subsided after Pakistan helped broker a ceasefire that took effect on April 8 and has since been extended indefinitely by US President Donald Trump.​​​​​​​