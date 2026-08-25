8 bills and amendments scheduled for review through Friday

China’s top legislature reviews draft law to expand cross-border fight against corruption 8 bills and amendments scheduled for review through Friday

China’s top legislature on Tuesday began reviewing a draft law aimed at combating cross-border corruption, state media reported.

The draft, submitted for its first reading, was presented to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the country’s top legislature, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.

It sets out principles, scope and key provisions aimed at strengthening Beijing’s efforts to combat cross-border corruption, while defining operational mechanisms and institutional responsibilities and seeking to improve case handling and international cooperation.

The draft is also expected to expand the legal tools available to combat cross-border corruption and address challenges in detecting corruption, collecting evidence, recovering illicit assets and securing convictions.

Structured into six chapters and 47 articles, the draft law "obliges domestic firms operating abroad to adopt rigorous compliance standards, fostering a market-oriented, law-based and internationalised business environment," the daily South China Morning Post reported.

"China’s institutional architecture for tackling foreign corruption has evolved significantly over the past decade amid President Xi Jinping’s wide-ranging anti-corruption campaign," it added.

A total of eight bills and amendments are scheduled for review during the session through Friday.

They include the Healthcare Security Law, Agriculture Law, National Defense Mobilization Law, Lawyers Law, Enterprise Bankruptcy Law, Banking Supervision and Administration Law, and Water Law.

