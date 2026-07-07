Putin-Trump call was good opportunity to convey Russia's position on Ukraine directly to US, says spokesman

China’s missile test, joint drills with Russia not aimed at any country: Kremlin Putin-Trump call was good opportunity to convey Russia's position on Ukraine directly to US, says spokesman

China's recent strategic missile test and ongoing joint naval exercises with Russia are not directed against any country, the Kremlin said Monday, describing military cooperation between Moscow and Beijing as an important factor for regional security.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said China has the sovereign right to conduct missile tests and strengthen its military capabilities.

"We believe it is China's sovereign right to test its missiles and engage in military development. China does not threaten any country in the region or anywhere in the world, and China is our major ally and strategic partner," he said.

His remarks came after China test fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile from the South China Sea to the Pacific Ocean.

Commenting on the Maritime Interaction-2026 (Joint Sea-2026) naval exercises in the Yellow Sea and airspace near the Chinese port city of Qingdao from July 6-13, Peskov stressed that the drills are defensive in nature and are not aimed at any third country.

"Our joint exercises are also not directed against anyone or against any country in the region, and everyone should proceed from that understanding," he said.

"On the contrary, cooperation between Russia and China in such an important and responsible area is a very important factor contributing to predictability and security in the region," he added.

Peskov also commented on last week's phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, describing it as an opportunity for Moscow to present its position on Ukraine directly to Washington.

"It was a good opportunity, so to speak, at the highest level to convey our position directly to the president of the US," he said.

Peskov declined to comment on how Trump reacted to Putin's remarks, saying questions about the US president's response should be addressed to the White House.

Commenting on media reports claiming that Putin and Trump agreed to speak again after the US leader's planned meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during this week’s NATO summit in the Turkish capital Ankara, Peskov said there is "an understanding" that their contacts will continue.

"Indeed, both President Putin and President Trump have an understanding that their contacts will be continued in the near future," he said.

According to Peskov, Trump has maintained a consistent position on the conflict in Ukraine.

"President Trump has a fairly consistent position, and all the speculation that he changes his point of view like a weather vane does not correspond to reality," he argued.

He added that in the Kremlin's view, one of the key aspects of Trump's approach is his willingness to hear Russia's perspective.

"He is consistent, convinced of his understanding of what is happening. But most importantly, he is open to listening to the information that Putin conveys to him," he said.

