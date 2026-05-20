Chinese president hosts Russian counterpart, says current international situation 'complex, volatile,' with 'unilateral hegemony' on the rise

China, Russia should build 'just, equitable' global governance system, Xi tells Putin in Beijing meeting Chinese president hosts Russian counterpart, says current international situation 'complex, volatile,' with 'unilateral hegemony' on the rise

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for a "long-term strategic" cooperation with Russia to help build a "more just and equitable" global governance system during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

The current international situation is "complex and volatile," with "unilateral hegemony" on the rise, but peace, development, and cooperation remain the prevailing global aspiration, Xi said in his opening remarks at the Great Hall of the People, China's ceremonial state building, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

Xi also called for higher-quality China-Russia comprehensive strategic coordination to advance the development of both countries.

China-Russia relations have steadily deepened through growing political trust and strategic cooperation, expanded ties across various sectors, and joint efforts to uphold international fairness and justice, he said.

Putin began a two-day visit to China on Tuesday, just days after US President Donald Trump concluded a three-day trip during which he held summit talks with Xi.

The trip coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the two countries. The Sino-Russian friendship treaty was signed in 2001 by then-Chinese President Jiang Zemin and Putin.

The treaty was also extended on Wednesday.