South Korea claims 10 Chinese and Russian jets 'briefly' entered its air defense zone but did not violate its airspace

China, Russia hold joint air drill over Sea of Japan, western Pacific Ocean South Korea claims 10 Chinese and Russian jets 'briefly' entered its air defense zone but did not violate its airspace

Chinese and Russian militaries conducted their 11th joint strategic air drill on Saturday over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea and the western part of the Pacific Ocean, state media reported.

The patrol, conducted in "relevant airspace," showcased the two sides' determination and capability to jointly uphold regional peace and stability, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported, citing China's Ministry of National Defense.

In a related development, South Korea claimed that 10 Chinese and Russian military aircraft "briefly" entered and left its air defense identification zone (KADIZ) above the country's eastern and southern waters.

The Chinese and Russian military aircraft successively entered the KADIZ earlier in the day before leaving the air defense zone, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The aircraft, however, did not violate South Korea's airspace, the JCS said.

The South Korean military detected the aircraft before they entered the air defense zone and dispatched Air Force fighter jets to prepare for any possible contingencies, it added.

The brief entry appears to have occurred during joint air drills between the two countries, according to the South Korean military.

There was no immediate response from Beijing or Moscow to Seoul's claim.