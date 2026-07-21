China Daily publishes footage as Beijing says Filipino personnel attacked officers with paddles and poles near Ren’ai Jiao

China releases video of South China Sea clash, accuses Philippine forces of ramming vessel China Daily publishes footage as Beijing says Filipino personnel attacked officers with paddles and poles near Ren’ai Jiao

China released video footage Tuesday of a maritime confrontation with Philippine personnel near the disputed Ren’ai Jiao reef in the South China Sea, accusing Filipino forces of ramming a China Coast Guard (CCG) patrol vessel and assaulting Chinese officers.

The footage, published by state-run China Daily, shows personnel aboard two rigid inflatable boats launched from what Beijing describes as the “illegally grounded” Philippine vessel No. 57 approaching a Chinese patrol boat during an encounter on Monday.

According to a CCG statement, the Philippine boats ignored repeated warnings, approached the Chinese vessel at high speed, attempted to surround and ram it, and struck Chinese law enforcement officers with paddles and long poles.

The CCG said its personnel responded with verbal warnings, maneuvering and “corresponding countermeasures” to stabilize the situation while exercising “maximum restraint” and acting in accordance with Chinese law.

It accused Manila of “distorting facts” and urged the Philippines to stop what it called infringement and provocative actions.

The incident occurred near Ren’ai Jiao, known internationally as Second Thomas Shoal and as Ayungin Shoal in the Philippines, one of the most contested flashpoints in the South China Sea.

The video was released after Philippine authorities accused Chinese Coast Guard personnel of injuring a Filipino sailor during the confrontation, allegations Beijing has rejected.

