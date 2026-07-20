Beijing says Philippine personnel rammed and attacked Chinese officers first near disputed Second Thomas Shoal, accusing Manila of spreading 'false information' after confrontation

China rejects Philippine assault allegations, says coast guard acted with 'maximum restraint' in South China Sea clash Beijing says Philippine personnel rammed and attacked Chinese officers first near disputed Second Thomas Shoal, accusing Manila of spreading 'false information' after confrontation

The Philippines on Monday accused the China Coast Guard of assaulting a Filipino serviceman during an incident near the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, known as Ren'ai Jiao in Beijing and Ayungin Shoal in Manila, in the South China Sea, while Beijing rejected the allegations, saying its personnel acted with "maximum restraint" after being provoked by Philippine forces.

In a statement, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) said the confrontation occurred at around 9.15 am local time (0115GMT), when China Coast Guard vessel 21560 deployed a rigid-hull inflatable boat that approached the BRP Sierra Madre at close range.

The Philippine task force said its personnel repeatedly asked the Chinese boat to leave the area, but the crew allegedly refused to withdraw and instead escalated the situation.

According to the statement, a Chinese crew member struck a Philippine serviceman on the head with a wooden baton during the encounter, causing an injury that required immediate medical attention.

Responding to the allegations later Monday, the China Coast Guard said Philippine rubber boats ignored repeated warnings, approached a Chinese patrol vessel at high speed, attempted to surround and ram it, and that Philippine personnel first attacked Chinese law enforcement officers using paddles and long poles, reported state-run Global Times.

The coast guard said Chinese officers responded with verbal warnings, maneuvering and "corresponding countermeasures" to stabilize the situation "in accordance with the law," while exercising "maximum restraint and rationality." It accused Manila of distorting the facts and spreading "false information" about the incident.

The Chinese statement came after Philippine authorities released footage and accused Chinese personnel of aggressive actions. However, Global Times, citing high-definition video recorded by the China Coast Guard, reported that the confrontation was triggered by Philippine vessels repeatedly harassing and ramming a Chinese patrol boat before Chinese officers forced them to retreat.

The NTF-WPS said the Sierra Madre is stationed at Ayungin Shoal, which Manila says lies within the Southeast Asian nation's exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

“The safety and welfare of every Filipino serviceman remain paramount,” the task force said, describing the incident as an unacceptable act of aggression that heightens tensions and increases the risk of miscalculation at sea.

The Philippines reaffirmed its commitment to resolving disputes peacefully and in accordance with international law while continuing to protect what it described as its sovereign rights and jurisdiction.

The task force called on the China Coast Guard to immediately stop actions that endanger lives and undermine regional peace and stability. It also urged Beijing to comply with its obligations under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and demonstrate a commitment to a rules-based maritime order in the South China Sea.