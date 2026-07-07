2 Chinese vessels engaged a Japanese fishing boat off Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands, known as Diaoyu Islands in China

China, Japan make conflicting claims on fishing boat passage around disputed islets 2 Chinese vessels engaged a Japanese fishing boat off Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands, known as Diaoyu Islands in China

Beijing and Tokyo on Tuesday made conflicting claims about the passage of two Chinese vessels and a Japanese fishing boat around disputed islets.

Beijing said its coast guard expelled a Japanese fishing boat that had “intruded into its territorial waters,” Xinhua News reported.

The China Coast Guard (CCG) expelled the Zuihou Maru after it intruded into waters off Chiwei Yu island, which is the easternmost island of the disputed Diaoyu Islands, known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan.

The islands are controlled by Japan but claimed by China.

“The CCG vessels took necessary measures to warn and expel the fishing boat in accordance with the law,” said Jiang Lue, a spokesperson for the CCG.

Highlighting that Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands are China's "inherent territory," the spokesperson urged Japan to "immediately stop all infringement and provocative acts" in relevant waters.

However, the Japan Coast Guard said two Chinese coast guard ships “entered Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands, which belong to the city of Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday,” Jiji Press reported.

It was the first time Chinese official ships entered “into Japanese waters near the island chain since June 10,” the report added.

The Japan Coast Guard said the two Haijing vessels “crossed into Japanese waters off Taisho Island in the Senkaku chain at around 2.25 am (1725GMT, Monday).”

It said the Chinese vessels “approached a Japanese fishing boat operating in the area… The Chinese vessels left the waters by around 9:20 am (1220GMT).”