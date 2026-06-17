Issue of navigation via Strait of Hormuz should be 'properly addressed,' Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells Iranian counterpart as Switzerland set to host US, Iranian ceremony Friday

China extends support to Iran's 'reasonable' claims ahead of signing of deal with US Issue of navigation via Strait of Hormuz should be 'properly addressed,' Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells Iranian counterpart as Switzerland set to host US, Iranian ceremony Friday

China on Wednesday extended support to Iran's "reasonable" claims ahead of the signing of a deal with the United States on Friday.

Beijing "has always supported Iran's reasonable and legitimate claims and its efforts in safeguarding its own sovereignty and security," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi during a phone call, according to the state-run news agency Xinhua.

Wang added that the issue of navigation through the critical Strait of Hormuz should be "properly addressed."

China is ready to enhance communication as well as coordination with Iran and will continue to contribute to regional peace and stability, he said.

The signing ceremony of the peace deal between the US and Iran is set to be held in Geneva on Friday.

Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz after the US and Israel initiated war on Feb. 28, followed later by a US blockade on Iranian ports.