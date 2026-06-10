New China Institute of International Studies report says Beijing expanding dialogue among civilizations through cultural exchanges, multilateral cooperation, and Global Civilization Initiative

China expands push for global dialogue among civilizations, new report says New China Institute of International Studies report says Beijing expanding dialogue among civilizations through cultural exchanges, multilateral cooperation, and Global Civilization Initiative

China has intensified efforts to promote dialogue among civilizations as a pillar of global governance, development, and peace, according to a new report released by the China Institute of International Studies (CIIS).

The report on "China’s Actions for Advancing Global Dialogue Among Civilizations" outlines Beijing’s initiatives to foster cultural exchanges, mutual learning, and international cooperation amid growing geopolitical tensions.

It highlights the role of President Xi Jinping’s Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), launched in 2023, which advocates respect for cultural diversity, rejection of civilizational superiority, and stronger people-to-people exchanges.

According to CIIS, China has promoted these principles through multilateral forums, cultural cooperation programs, and international development partnerships.

A key milestone cited in the report is the establishment of the International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations by the United Nations, observed annually on June 10 following a resolution proposed by China and supported by more than 80 countries.

Beijing argues that the initiative reflects a growing global demand for dialogue, inclusiveness, and cooperation to address shared challenges.

The report also links dialogue among civilizations to broader goals such as economic modernization, digital cooperation, and reform of global governance institutions. It argues that cultural understanding can help reduce conflicts, strengthen multilateralism, and create a more equitable international order.

Released as countries mark the second International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations, the report positions China’s civilization-based diplomacy as an increasingly important component of its foreign policy and engagement with the Global South.