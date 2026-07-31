China conducts patrol in waters east of Taiwan Taiwan condemns patrol as ‘fake law enforcement, real expansion of power’

China conducted a “routine law-enforcement patrol” in waters east of Taiwan on Friday, the China Coast Guard said.

CCG spokesperson Jiang Lue said the Xiushan ship formation had continued to strengthen the “management of the relevant waters since July, ensuring normal navigation and operational order and safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests, as well as the lives and property of Chinese people, including Taiwan compatriots,” according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

The CCG will continue to “strengthen law-enforcement patrols in waters under China’s jurisdiction and resolutely safeguard national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” Jiang said.

Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration dispatched the patrol ship Taipei to track two Chinese coast guard vessels, Taiwan News reported Friday.

The Xiushan was spotted 280 kilometers (174 miles) east of Lanyu Island, while the Chongming was located 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of the island.

Taiwan condemned the patrol as “fake law enforcement, real expansion of power.”

China considers Taiwan its “breakaway” province, while Taipei maintains its independence.