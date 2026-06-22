Beijing urges protection of non-combatants as Moscow blames Ukraine for attack on civilian bus carrying children in border region

China condemns targeting civilians after drone strike hits bus in Russia Beijing urges protection of non-combatants as Moscow blames Ukraine for attack on civilian bus carrying children in border region

China on Monday condemned attacks targeting civilians after an alleged Ukrainian drone strike reportedly hit a bus carrying civilians in Russia's Bryansk region, urging all parties to protect non-combatants amid the ongoing conflict.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular press briefing in Beijing, according to China's state-run Global Times.

"China opposes attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure and calls on all parties to effectively protect civilians," Guo said when asked about the incident.

The comments came after Russian authorities accused Ukraine of carrying out a drone strike on a civilian bus transporting a Belarusian children's football team in the Bryansk region near the Ukrainian border.

​​​​​​​Russian officials said one adult was killed and several passengers, including children, were injured in the attack.

Moscow has launched an investigation into the incident and described it as a terrorist attack.

Ukraine has denied responsibility, saying its forces were not operating drones in the area at the time. The competing claims could not be independently verified.

However, Belarusian Foreign Ministry last Thursday summoned Ukraine's acting Charge d'affaires Ivan Novitsky and lodged a formal protest over the reported drone attack.

Guo reiterated China's long-standing position on the conflict, saying Beijing supports efforts aimed at de-escalation and a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis. He urged all sides to avoid actions that could further intensify hostilities.

China has maintained a neutral public stance on the Russia-Ukraine war while repeatedly calling for peace negotiations and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.