Beijing’s response follows EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic’s warning that growing trade deficit with China is ‘not sustainable’

China calls Europe ‘partner, not rival’ after EU trade chief says current trade status quo not ‘option’ Beijing’s response follows EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic’s warning that growing trade deficit with China is ‘not sustainable’

Beijing said Tuesday that China and Europe are "partners, not rivals," after EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said maintaining the status quo was not "an option" between the two sides, as the trade imbalance becomes increasingly unsustainable.

"The root cause of the problems faced by the EU do not lie with China," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a news conference in Beijing, adding that the key to addressing bilateral economic and trade issues lies in deepening China-EU relations and cooperation and pursuing common development.

China stands ready to enhance communication and coordination with the EU, uphold equality and respect, handle trade differences constructively, and maintain stability in global industrial and supply chains, he said.

Sefcovic made the remarks Monday after hosting his Chinese counterpart, Wang Wentao.

"The gap is widening. China's exports to the EU keep rising, while our market share in China keeps shrinking," he said. "This trend is not sustainable. The status quo is not an option."

The EU's goods trade deficit with China stood at around €360 billion ($410 billion) in 2025.