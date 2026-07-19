Caspian Pipeline Consortium says 2 oil tankers attacked by drones near its Black Sea terminal Attack forced a temporary halt to oil loading at CPC marine terminal, operator says

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) said Sunday two oil tankers, identified as the Liberia-flagged ASIA and the Marshall Islands-flagged NISSOS IOS, were attacked by drones near its terminal in Black Sea.

According to a CPC statement, oil loading operations were suspended following the attack. The operator said no casualties or oil spills were reported.

A fire broke out aboard the ASIA tanker but was extinguished by emergency response teams, the statement said.

The CPC condemned the strike, calling it the fifth "act of direct aggression" against what it described as a civilian facility protected under international law.

"The Caspian Pipeline Consortium unites the largest fuel and energy enterprises of Russia, the United States, Kazakhstan and several Western European countries. An attack on the company's facility and civilian vessels at the CPC Marine Terminal is also an attack on the interests of the consortium's member countries," the statement said.

The consortium noted that it has never been subject to international sanctions, saying this reflects its importance to global energy security and the interests of its international shareholders.

CPC transports crude oil from Kazakhstan's Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak fields. The consortium said it shipped about 70.5 million metric tons of oil in 2025, with more than 75% of the volume belonging to foreign producers.

Earlier, Ukraine's General Staff said its forces struck two tankers in the Black Sea, which it said are used to transport Russian oil, petroleum products, and fuel.