Commerce Ministry spokesperson accuses EU of double standards, urges Brussels to return to dialogue, consultation to resolve trade disputes

Beijing warns of countermeasures if EU imposes restrictions on Chinese firms Commerce Ministry spokesperson accuses EU of double standards, urges Brussels to return to dialogue, consultation to resolve trade disputes

China warned Thursday it would take “resolute countermeasures” if the European Union moves ahead with what Beijing described as discriminatory restrictions targeting Chinese companies and products, state broadcaster CGTN reported.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yadong responded to reports that the European Commission is considering new trade tools to address concerns over Chinese industrial “overcapacity.”

"If we label trade surpluses as 'overcapacity,' then should EU's exports of automobiles, pharmaceuticals, wine and cosmetics also be labeled as 'overcapacity'?" He said.

The spokesperson accused the EU of applying double standards and urged Brussels to return to dialogue and consultation to resolve trade disputes.

“We urge the EU side to return to the right track of dialogue and consultation, and do things that are truly beneficial to the development of China-EU economic and trade relations,” He said.

Tensions between China and the EU have intensified in recent months over subsidies, industrial competition, and access to critical supply chains.

China-EU bilateral trade stood at $860 billion in 2025, with the two sides remaining each other’s second-largest trading partners, according to Chinese state-run media.