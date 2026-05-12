Bangladesh slams Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon Israel continues strikes on Lebanon despite a ceasefire, killing more people, including 2 Bangladeshis

Bangladesh on Tuesday strongly condemned Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon that killed more people, including two Bangladeshi nationals living there.

Israeli airstrikes targeting an inhabited house in Lebanon's southern town of Kfar Dounine on Monday killed at least six people and injured seven others, according to Lebanon's state-run media.

Bangladesh also reiterated its deep concern over the continuing violence and loss of civilian lives in the region and called for maximum restraint and adherence to international humanitarian law, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Bangladesh condemns in the strongest possible terms the heinous attack by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon yesterday, which resulted in the tragic killing of two Bangladeshi nationals,” it added.

The victims are Shafiqul Islam and Md. Nahidul Islam Nahid, both residents of the southeastern Satkhira district of Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Lebanon is working with the relevant local authorities to complete the necessary formalities for the repatriation of their mortal remains, according to the statement.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed over 2,840 people, injured over 8,690 others, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to the Lebanese officials.

The Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon despite a ceasefire that was announced on April 17 and extended until May 17.

