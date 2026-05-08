Both countries will exchange necessary information, provide technical assistance to prevent drug trafficking

Bangladesh, Pakistan sign anti-trafficking, narcotics pact in 1st under new government in Dhaka Both countries will exchange necessary information, provide technical assistance to prevent drug trafficking

Bangladesh and Pakistan on Friday signed a 10-year anti-trafficking and narcotics pact, the first such agreement under the new government in Dhaka, according to an official statement.

Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed and visiting Pakistan Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi signed the agreement on behalf of their countries at a ceremony in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka.

"Both sides expressed the hope that this cooperation will ensure public health safety and security of the citizens of the two countries," the Bangladesh Home Ministry said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will take effect from the date of signing and can be extended based on mutual consent.

Naqvi arrived in Dhaka on Friday for a two-day visit, the first by a high-profile Pakistani official since the new government led by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) took office in February after a national election.

The election was held on Feb. 12 after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in an uprising and fled to India on Aug. 5, 2024.

Bangladesh separated from Pakistan in 1971 after a nine-month war of independence.

Before this visit, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar visited Dhaka in August 2025.

Under the agreement, both countries will exchange information and provide technical assistance to prevent drug trafficking and related money laundering.

They will also share intelligence on suspected individuals, trafficking networks, and emerging methods and routes.

Intelligence agencies may conduct "controlled delivery operations" upon mutual request under the agreement, the ministry said.

Since Hasina’s removal, both countries have seen increased diplomatic engagement and bilateral contacts.

Earlier, a 15-member delegation from Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry visited Dhaka on 2-4 May, representing sectors including agriculture, building materials, automotive and textiles.

