Draft agreement for procurement of multirole combat aircraft, attack helicopters sent to authorities for approval, says prime minister’s adviser

Bangladesh eyes purchase of Chinese J-10C fighter jets: Official Draft agreement for procurement of multirole combat aircraft, attack helicopters sent to authorities for approval, says prime minister’s adviser

Bangladesh is moving to purchase Chinese-made J-10CE multirole fighter jets as part of efforts to modernize its Air Force, an adviser to the prime minister said Tuesday.

Prime Minister’s Information Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman told reporters in Dhaka that a draft agreement for the procurement of J-10CE multirole combat aircraft and attack helicopters has been prepared.

The agreement has been sent to the Armed Forces Division and relevant ministries for approval, he said.

The process of purchasing fourth-generation multirole combat aircraft, attack helicopters, VIP helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicle systems is also underway, Rahman said.

He said the purchases would be made this fiscal year or in the next financial year if sufficient funding is not available.

Rahman cited the performance of Chinese J-10 jets during the India-Pakistan conflict as a factor behind the move.

“There is a recent real experience in combat situations. When the war was going on in India-Pakistan, India's Rafale was shot down by the Chinese J-10. This information is now established information,” he said.

Rahman said Chinese fighters were also relatively cheaper than aircraft of similar quality, including the Rafale and Eurofighter Typhoon.

The plan first emerged in October 2025 under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus and involved the proposed purchase of 20 Chinese-made fighter jets worth around $2.2 billion.

The Bangladesh Air Force currently operates about 212 aircraft, including 44 fighter jets, of which 36 are Chinese-made F-7s.