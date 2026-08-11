Bahrain congratulates Pakistan on defense pact with Türkiye, Saudi Arabia

Bahrain congratulated Pakistan over the trilateral defense pact with Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, a statement from Islamabad's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The remarks came during a phone call between Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Monday.

Al Zayani also expressed his intention to visit Pakistan in the near future.

Dar expressed Pakistan's "firm commitment to promoting dialogue and diplomacy to achieve peace and stability in the region and beyond."

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the agreement in Mecca.

The pact considers an armed attack against any of the three countries an attack against all of them and aims to strengthen collective deterrence and expand defense cooperation.

The agreement follows years of consultations among Riyadh, Ankara and Islamabad aimed at strengthening defense cooperation and coordinating responses to shared security challenges based on their strategic interests.

It came amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz following the conflict between Iran and the US, which has raised concerns over global energy supplies and maritime security despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to preserve freedom of navigation.