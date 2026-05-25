- 11 Australians were among hundreds of international activists aboard Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla

Australians returning from Gaza flotilla recount torture, sexual abuse during Israeli detention - 11 Australians were among hundreds of international activists aboard Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla

By Anadolu staff

ISTANBUL (AA) - Australian activists who took part in a flotilla attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza started arriving home, recounting torture and sexual abuse during Israeli detention, local media reported Monday.

Eleven Australians were among hundreds of international activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla when it was intercepted and attacked by Israeli forces last week in international waters and they were detained.

Many of the group, including some Australians, said they suffered broken bones, being tasered in the face and being injected with unknown substances, local broadcaster SBS News reported.

Activist Violet Coco, who arrived at Melbourne Airport on Monday morning, said Israeli authorities beat, tortured and sexually assaulted activists detained during the flotilla operation.

She added that the detainees also suffered fractures and head injuries, while some people went without insulin and blood pressure medication for several days.

Coco said she was pushed through a dark room, groped and repeatedly struck while in detention.

Gemma O'Toole was the first of the Australian activists to return Sunday night and narrated a similar ordeal.

The 23-year-old student arrived at Melbourne Airport, where she was greeted by applause from friends and family.

O'Toole told Australian Broadcasting Corporation that Israeli forces subjected activists to physical abuse and sexual violence while in detention.

Surya McEwen, a dual diagnosis care worker from New South Wales, said the latest flotilla was his third attempt to deliver aid.

During his most recent detention, he was held for 80 hours and was beaten in a room while Israeli soldiers sang the national anthem.

McEwen likened the prison ships used by Israel to prisoner of war camps with nowhere to sleep, few toilets and platforms from which soldiers indiscriminately fired rubber bullets.

Several members of the aid delegation said they are speaking with lawyers about their experience and want evidence collated to be used at the International Criminal Court to support the abuse claims of Palestinians.

