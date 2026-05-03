Kumanjayi Little Baby disappeared from town camp and was later found dead

Australian police charge man with murder of 5-year-old Aboriginal girl Kumanjayi Little Baby disappeared from town camp and was later found dead

Australian police have charged a man with the murder of a five-year-old Aboriginal girl who disappeared and was later found dead.

The Northern Territory Police said in a statement on Sunday that a 47-year-old man was arrested in the town of Alice Springs on Thursday evening, and charged in connection with the death of Kumanjayi Little Baby, a name used for cultural reasons since her death.

He has been remanded and is expected to appear in Alice Springs Local Court on Tuesday via audio visual link.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation identified the man as Jefferson Lewis.

The girl disappeared from a town camp in Alice Springs on April 25, sparking a large-scale search and rescue operation. Her body was found about 5 kilometers (3 miles) south of the town camp on April 30.

Lewis is also said to be facing two other charges, including sexual assault.

Police said five others were also arrested for "riotous behavior" that occurred in Alice Springs on Thursday night.

Protesters had clashed with police outside Alice Springs Hospital following Lewis' arrest.

"Further offenders have been identified, and multiple arrests are expected to be made in coming days," police said.