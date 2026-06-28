Government says proposed changes strengthen enforcement of age restrictions by expanding regulatory powers and increasing penalties

Australia plans to double fines for social media firms over under-16 ban violations Government says proposed changes strengthen enforcement of age restrictions by expanding regulatory powers and increasing penalties

Australia plans to double the maximum fine for social media companies that fail to comply with the country’s under-16 social media ban to A$99 million (approximately US $68.26 million), according to a proposed law announced by the government.

According to ABC News, the government has prepared legislation to strengthen enforcement measures against technology companies.

Under the proposal, the powers of eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant would be expanded, allowing her to require social media companies to provide evidence of the steps they have taken to enforce the age restriction.

Third-party companies providing age verification services would also be required to provide information.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said social media platforms had been required since December 2025 to take “reasonable steps” to prevent users under 16 from creating new accounts or accessing existing ones.

Albanese said major technology companies had not done enough to comply with the law and that too many children were still using social media.

He said the maximum penalty for companies failing to meet their obligations would increase from A$49.5 million to A$99 million.

According to the government, more than 5 million accounts belonging to users under 16 have been removed, disabled, or blocked since the restrictions took effect.

Australia’s law restricting access to social media platforms for users under 16 entered into force on Dec. 10, 2025.

The restrictions apply to 10 platforms, including X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, Reddit, Twitch, Threads, and Kick.

The government said the legislation aims to reduce the harmful effects of algorithms and online content on children and young people.