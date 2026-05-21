New Zealand, Pakistan, Malaysia, join Australia in condemning Israeli attack and arbitrary detention of flotilla activists

Australia, New Zealand summon Israeli envoy, slams 'shocking, unacceptable' treatment of Gaza flotilla activists New Zealand, Pakistan, Malaysia, join Australia in condemning Israeli attack and arbitrary detention of flotilla activists

Australia and New Zealand have summoned Israel’s ambassador following the treatment of activists detained after Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla in international waters, with Canberra demanding the immediate release of its nationals and calling for detainees to be treated “in accordance with international standards.”

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong issued the condemnation after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted a video on social media showing himself taunting pro-Palestinian activists who had been zip-tied and forced to kneel following their detention by Israeli forces.

“The images we have seen posted by Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir — who Australia has sanctioned — are shocking and unacceptable,” Wong said on US social media company X. “We condemn his actions and the degrading actions of Israeli authorities towards those detained.”

Hillel Newman, the Israeli ambassador, was summoned to Australia's Foreign Ministry in Canberra.

​​​​​​​There are 11 Australians detained among the Gaza flotilla activists.

Wong said Australia’s ambassador had also made representations to Israel, reiterating Canberra's call for the release of the detained Australians and urging Israel to "ensure no ill treatment of any detainees and to act in line with international obligations."

The Israeli minister sparked outrage both within Israel and internationally after sharing the minute-long video, which showed detainees kneeling with their hands restrained behind their backs on what appeared to be the deck of a ship converted into a makeshift detention area.

Walking among them while waving a large Israeli flag, Ben-Gvir declared: “Welcome to Israel. We are the landlords.”

In another moment captured in the footage, a handcuffed activist shouted “Free Palestine” before being pushed to the ground by security personnel as Ben-Gvir walked past.

The videos triggered widespread backlash and were also criticized by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who reportedly rebuked Ben-Gvir over the recordings.

The Global Sumud flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its convoy had been seized by Israel. The convoy, carrying 428 people from 44 countries, departed from the Turkish district of Marmaris last Thursday in an attempt to break the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007.

Pakistan also strongly condemned the interception, describing it as unlawful and denouncing the “arbitrary detention and reported mistreatment” of humanitarian activists. Islamabad confirmed that Pakistani humanitarian worker Saad Edhi was among those detained and demanded the immediate release of all activists.



Separately, Sri Lanka also expressed "deep concern and profound distress" over the incident which "appears to depict the dehumanizing" treatment of detainees of “Global Sumud Flotilla’’.

The island nation's Foreign Ministry said it is engaged with the Israeli Foreign Ministry through diplomatic channels to “secure immediate consular access to the affected Sri Lankan national including guarantees for her safety, wellbeing, and dignity and swift and safe repatriation to Sri Lanka.”

New Zealand, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Maldives condemn Israeli authorities

New Zealand condemned the treatment of the activists, with Foreign Minister Winston Peters criticizing the videos and raising concerns over the conduct of Israeli authorities.

"We expect Israel to adhere to its international legal obligations, including in its treatment of New Zealanders participating in the flotilla," said Peters.

He recalled New Zealand imposing a travel ban on Ben-Gvir last year for "severely and deliberately undermining" peace and security and removing prospects for a two-state solution.

Peters said the Foreign Ministry was directed to summon Israeli ambassador Ran Yaakoby to “directly pass on our grave concerns.”

Malaysia issued a strongly worded statement through its Foreign Ministry, describing Israel’s actions as a violation of international law and demanding the immediate release of all detained activists.

Kuala Lumpur reiterated its support for humanitarian missions aimed at delivering aid to Gaza amid the ongoing conflict and blockade.