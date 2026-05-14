Before flying to Beijing, Trump said he would make his 'very first request' to Chinese president to 'open up' China to American businesses

At summit with Trump, Xi signals broader market access for US firms Before flying to Beijing, Trump said he would make his 'very first request' to Chinese president to 'open up' China to American businesses

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China's door to American businesses would "open up" further as he met major American CEOs in Beijing during a summit with US President Donald Trump.

Trump introduced the business leaders accompanying him to Xi as the Chinese president hosted the US delegation at the Great Hall of the People, China's ceremonial state building, according to the state-run news agency Xinhua.

The US business delegation accompanying Trump includes Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Tesla's Elon Musk, Apple's Tim Cook, BlackRock's Larry Fink, Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman, Boeing's Kelly Ortberg, Cargill's Brian Sikes, Citigroup's Jane Fraser, GE Aerospace's Larry Culp, Goldman Sachs' David Solomon, Micron's Sanjay Mehrotra and Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon.

Business leaders expressed hope to deepen their operations in China and strengthen cooperation with the country.

Xi said US companies have been deeply involved in China's reform and opening up, and that both sides have benefited from the relationship.

China's door to opening up "will only open wider," and the country welcomes the US to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with China, Xi said, adding that he believes American companies will have broader prospects in the Chinese market.

Before flying to Beijing, the US president said that he would make his "very first request" to Xi to "open up" China to American business.

Bilateral trade between the two nations totaled an estimated $414.7 billion in 2025.