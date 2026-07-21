Call for calm comes amid ongoing retaliatory strikes by US, Iran for past 10 days

ASEAN urges US, Iran for 'self-restraint,' says renewed conflict undermines peace efforts Call for calm comes amid ongoing retaliatory strikes by US, Iran for past 10 days

The Southeast Asian nations Tuesday called on the US and Iran to exercise “utmost self-restraint” as the renewed conflict undermines the ongoing efforts of key mediators for a peaceful solution.

“We expressed serious concern over the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East, particularly the renewed hostilities” involving the US and Iran, read a joint communique by top diplomats of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

They met for their annual 59th meeting in Manila, capital of the Philippines, the current chair of the 11-member bloc.

“We are deeply concerned that these developments severely undermine the ongoing efforts of key mediators and diminish the prospects for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy,” the statement added.

The top ASEAN diplomats “called on all parties concerned to exercise utmost self-restraint and avoid any acts that may further aggravate the situation.”

“We underscored the importance of maintaining regional peace, stability and prosperity, upholding international law, and promoting genuine dialogue and diplomacy in addressing conflicts and tensions, including the need for a complete and immediate cessation of hostilities across all fronts in the Middle East,” they added.

The call for calm comes amid ongoing exchange of fire between the US and Iran despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding they signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.

Pakistan and Qatar have played the main mediators, urging the warring sides to halt strikes and return to the pre-July 9 status.

The US continued its military strikes on Iran for the 10th day on Tuesday, triggering retaliation by Tehran across the Middle East, hitting American assets and bases.

A joint proposal by Islamabad and Doha has asked Tehran and Washington to open the Strait of Hormuz, lift the blockade of Iranian ports, and terminate sanctions on Iranian oil.