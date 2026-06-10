Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of killing 13 civilians in latest strikes Afghan government spokesman claims Pakistan carried out airstrikes in 3 eastern provinces

Afghanistan on Wednesday accused that Pakistan's latest airstrikes in the country killed 13 civilians, including 11 children, amid renewed tensions between the neighbors.

In a statement on the US social media company X, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that Pakistani military aircraft violated Afghanistan's airspace overnight and bombed civilian homes in the eastern provinces of Kunar, Khost, and Paktika.

According to him, the strikes killed 11 children, a woman and an elderly man, while 14 other women and children were injured.

"We strongly condemn this humanitarian crime and act of aggression," Mujahid said in the statement.

Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry said the chargé d'affaires of the Pakistani Embassy was summoned, and was conveyed a strong protest.

The ministry said Kabul regards the defense of its territory and the security of its people a "religious duty," warning that the Pakistani military would "bear all responsibility for the consequences" of such "repeated provocative actions and crimes."

Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said earlier that its military killed at least 26 militants in new targeted airstrikes near the Afghan border, hitting militant hideouts in response to recent attacks inside the country.

The latest claims come as relations between Kabul and Islamabad remain strained over security concerns along their shared border.

Tensions escalated in February when Pakistan said it had targeted locations in eastern Afghanistan that it described as hideouts of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a consortium of several militant groups, responsible for a series of attacks inside Pakistan.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused Afghan authorities of allowing TTP militants to operate from Afghan territory and launch attacks across the border, allegations that Kabul has consistently denied.

The two countries experienced some of their deadliest border clashes in March, with fighting said to have killed hundreds of civilians, security personnel and militants on both sides of the border.

The violence subsided after Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on March 18, the eve of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, following diplomatic efforts by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Subsequently, officials from both countries held week-long talks in the Chinese city of Urumqi under Beijing's mediation. China said the two sides had agreed to discuss a comprehensive plan aimed at addressing the issues affecting bilateral relations and improving border stability.