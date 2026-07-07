15 'terrorists' were also killed in attack in Ziarat district of Balochistan province

9 policemen killed in 'terror' attack in southwestern Pakistan 15 'terrorists' were also killed in attack in Ziarat district of Balochistan province

At least nine policemen and 15 "terrorists" were killed in overnight clashes in southwestern Pakistan, an official told Anadolu on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Ziarat district, also a tourist destination in Balochistan province, where police and militants clashed in the early hours of Tuesday, said Shahid Rind, a spokesman for the provincial government.

The clash started after police responded to an attack on the site of an under-construction dam in Ziarat, he added, adding that the bodies of the slain policemen were shifted to a local hospital.

"In a counter security operation, at least 15 terrorists have been killed, while nine policemen including two officers embraced shahadat (martyrdom)," the spokesman said.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, however Rind blamed the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a consortium of several militant groups operating in the country, for the attack.

The TTP is officially designated as a terrorist organization by Pakistan.

Balochistan, a mineral-rich region and a key route for the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, has long been plagued by separatist militancy.