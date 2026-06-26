With latest vessels exit, number of South Korean-linked ships remaining in strategic waterway reducing to 5

8 more South Korean ships exit Strait of Hormuz after US-Iran deal With latest vessels exit, number of South Korean-linked ships remaining in strategic waterway reducing to 5

Eight more South Korean-operated vessels have safely exited the Strait of Hormuz following last week's ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, local media reported on Friday citing officials.

Seoul's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said that with latest vessels exit, the number of South Korean-linked ships remaining in the strategic waterway has reduced to five, according to Yonhap News.

The ministry said the vessels passed safely through the strait and are continuing normal operations. A total of 37 South Korean sailors were aboard the ships, including one vessel bound for South Korea.

Following the latest departures, 47 South Korean sailors remain in the Persian Gulf region, including 30 serving aboard foreign-flagged vessels.

The movement comes after the US and Iran reached a ceasefire agreement under which Tehran agreed to allow commercial vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz without fees for 60 days after the signing of an interim pact.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key chokepoint for global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, linking Gulf producers with international markets.