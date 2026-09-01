Large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives also recovered from 'terrorists,' says army

6 security personnel, 21 militants killed in operations in southwest Pakistan Large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives also recovered from 'terrorists,' says army

Six security personnel and 21 militants were killed in separate operations in southwestern Balochistan province, the Pakistani military said Tuesday.

In the first incident, according to a statement from the Pakistan army, the forces killed 11 militants who blocked a major highway on Monday by establishing an illegal checkpoint for extortion.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the "terrorists."

On the same night, at least 10 "terrorists" belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij, a term Islamabad uses to designate the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, were killed in a separate operation. The militants were trying to breach a customs compound.

However, during the exchange of fire, six security personnel, including two army officers, and a government official from the Customs Department were also killed, the statement said.

"Sanitization operations are continuing in the surrounding areas to eliminate any remaining terrorists and ensure the safety and security of the local population as well as the vital national highways," it added.

Pakistan has logged a surge in militant attacks in recent years, for which it blames neighboring India and "Afghanistan-based" militants.

Both New Delhi and Kabul deny the accusation.

The number of militant attacks across Pakistan increased significantly in August despite sustained counterterrorism pressure, but the human impact of militant attacks declined compared with July.

According to monthly data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank, 199 militant attacks were recorded in August, compared with 144 in July, representing an increase of 38%.

The data showed that the militant attacks recorded during August resulted in 158 deaths and 181 injuries, compared with 268 deaths and 216 injuries in attacks during July.