Victims believed to have been killed after unidentified attackers opened fire on their ambulance overnight

4 found shot dead in ambulance in northwestern Pakistan: Report Victims believed to have been killed after unidentified attackers opened fire on their ambulance overnight

Four bodies with bullet wounds were discovered inside an ambulance in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, local English daily Dawn reported, citing police sources.

The ambulance was found on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) circular road in Bannu district.

The victims, described as middle-aged men, are believed to have been killed after unidentified attackers opened fire on the ambulance Thursday night.

The bodies were transferred to a hospital and police have launched an investigation.

"The motive behind the attack is yet to be determined and further investigation is under way," an official said.