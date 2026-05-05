'As we approach the September elections and the end of the transition phase, we call on both Parties to demonstrate continued commitment to the implementation of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro,' says independent monitoring team

3rd-party monitoring team seeks commitment to Bangsamoro deal ahead of polls in southern Philippines 'As we approach the September elections and the end of the transition phase, we call on both Parties to demonstrate continued commitment to the implementation of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro,' says independent monitoring team

The independent Third-Party Monitoring Team (TPMT) on Tuesday sought commitment to the Bangsamoro agreement ahead of scheduled elections in the southern Philippines' autonomous region later this year.

“As we approach the September elections and the end of the transition phase, we call on both Parties to demonstrate continued commitment to the implementation of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB),” the TPMT said in a statement while addressing Manila as well as the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

The TPMT was founded in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2013 to monitor the implementation of the agreement, which was signed by Manila and the MILF to maintain peace in Bangsamoro, officially known as the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The region in the southern Philippines is home to approximately 5 million people, the majority of whom are Muslim.

“It is particularly important to uphold mutual respect as a core value. Trust which has been built over years is very easy to destroy but difficult to rebuild. It has to be continuously nourished,” the TPMT said in the statement issued in its ninth public report on the Bangsamoro peace process.

The Philippine Supreme Court postponed the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro region for the third time last year.

The election, originally scheduled for 2022, was postponed to May 11 of last year, then rescheduled for October, before being postponed again. The polls are expected to be held in September of this year.

“Meaningful self-governance has to be based on decisions grounded in the BARMM,” the report said, emphasizing that the leadership change in March 2025 “affected the balance of power in the Bangsamoro by unilaterally modifying the agreed transitional modalities upon which the peace agreement is based.”

Following Manila's decision last year, Abdulraof Macacua succeeded Bangsamoro Chief Minister Murad Ebrahim as the new chief executive.

The TPMT urged all stakeholders to lend their weight to upholding democratic principles and the sanctity of the electoral process ahead of the September elections.

However, the team warned: “Implementation of the normalization track has fallen behind the political track.”