Massive flash floods in Bhotekoshi River trigger mudslides near Gyirong Port, with 8 people confirmed dead, according to Nepal Tourism Board

384 tourists, travelers reported missing after flash floods near Nepal-China border Massive flash floods in Bhotekoshi River trigger mudslides near Gyirong Port, with 8 people confirmed dead, according to Nepal Tourism Board

At least 384 tourists and travelers were reported missing Wednesday after massive flash floods triggered mudslides near a border between Nepal and China, while eight people were confirmed dead, the Nepal Tourism Board said.

The incident occurred around 8.30 am local time (0245GMT), according to the board, which said the tourists were “reported missing from the affected areas.”

Massive search and rescue operations were launched on both sides of the border.

Authorities “are working to verify the whereabouts and safety status of the tourists and travelers who were in or traveling through the affected areas,” the board said in a statement.

Those reported missing include people from Nepal, India, the UK, South Africa, Australia and the Netherlands, while the nationalities of many others have yet to be confirmed.

Nepal police said eight bodies were found in the Nuwakot and Dhading districts.

Police stations, customs offices and several private houses were swept away, while authorities fear more people remain missing.

China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that the mudslide struck near Gyirong Port, a major land port connecting the two countries, in southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region, also known as Tibet.

People were feared missing, according to the report.

“The disaster has cut off roads leading to the port on the Chinese side, as well as communications and power supplies,” Xinhua reported, citing the emergency management bureau of Gyirong County in Xigaze City.

Emergency alerts were issued for downstream communities as far as Chitwan, a district bordering India.

Authorities deployed rescue teams, including helicopters, while personnel from state security agencies and local residents joined search and rescue operations.

Shailendra Thapa, a spokesman for the Armed Police Force, said a glacial lake outburst above the Bhotekoshi River may have caused the flooding and destruction.

In Kathmandu, government-run hospitals and medical facilities operated by security agencies were cleared to accommodate people injured in the disaster.

An emergency Cabinet meeting is underway, while Home Minister Sudhan Gurung is preparing to brief parliament on losses and damage in the affected areas.

Tourists travel to the Rasuwagadhi area to trek in the Langtang region, one of Nepal’s most popular trekking destinations. Other travelers pass through Rasuwagadhi en route to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar in China.