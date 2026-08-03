Officials say no heat-related lion deaths had been recorded at the facility since lion exhibitions began in 1964

3 lions die of suspected heatstroke at Tokyo zoo amid prolonged extreme heat Officials say no heat-related lion deaths had been recorded at the facility since lion exhibitions began in 1964

Three female lions have died of suspected heatstroke at a zoo in Tokyo after prolonged extreme temperatures left several other animals requiring medical treatment, reported The Japan News reported on Monday.

The lions, aged between 3 and 15, died between Tuesday and Sunday at Tama Zoological Park in Hino, Tokyo.

Autopsies found that all three animals suffered from dehydration and multiple organ failure, with authorities believing that heatstroke caused their deaths.

The zoo housed 16 lions as of July, including five males and 11 females ranging in age from 1 to 20.

Ten of the lions developed symptoms including loss of appetite and reduced activity after an extended period of extreme heat that began in mid-July, and required medical treatment.

The zoo suspended public viewing of the lions on July 23 as their health deteriorated.

One female and two male lions remain in poor condition and are receiving treatment, according to the report.

Tama Zoological Park has bred and exhibited lions since 1964, but officials said they had not previously recorded a lion death related to heat at the facility.

“There has never been a case in which lions died due to heat at Tama Zoological Park,” a Tokyo metropolitan government official said.





