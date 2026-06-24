Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara says Japanese consular offices in Shenyang, Dalian have been informed and are providing assistance

2 Japanese nationals detained in China over alleged smuggling: report Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara says Japanese consular offices in Shenyang, Dalian have been informed and are providing assistance

Two Japanese nationals were detained in China over alleged smuggling of items prohibited for import or export, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

The employees were reportedly held in May over alleged attempts to take rare earths-related products overseas, for which Beijing has tightened export controls, according to Kyodo News.

Japan’s government confirmed that the two nationals were detained on May 18 and May 25 in northeastern China, including in the port city of Dalian, on suspicion of smuggling prohibited import-export goods.

Authorities did not disclose further details, citing privacy concerns.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Japanese consular offices in Shenyang and Dalian have been informed and are providing assistance, adding that both individuals are in stable condition.

According to the report, one of the detainees works for the China unit of a major heavy electric machinery manufacturer, although there is no indication of espionage allegations.

In July last year, a Chinese court sentenced a Japanese man working for Astellas Pharma Inc. to three years and six months in prison over his alleged engagement in spying activities.

Tokyo’s relations with China have deteriorated since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks last November that Beijing's possible use of force against Taiwan, which it considers a breakaway province, could constitute a survival-threatening situation for Japan, in which the country could exercise its collective self-defense right.

In January, China tightened restrictions on Japan-bound exports of dual-use goods -- items with both civilian and military applications -- including materials such as rare earths and related components.