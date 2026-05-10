15 policemen killed in gun-and-bomb attack in NW Pakistan: Reports Suspected bomber rammed explosive-laden vehicle into police checkpoint in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, senior police official tells reporters

At least 15 policemen were killed in a gun-and-bomb attack, one of the worst in recent months, in northwestern Pakistan on Saturday night, a senior police official said, according to local media reports on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Bannu district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa​​​​​​​ province, which borders Afghanistan, when a suspected bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a police checkpoint, Dawn News reported.

The suicide bombing was followed by explosions and firing launched by the heavily-armed militants, the report said.

City police chief Sajjad Khan told reporters that another three cops were also injured in the bombing, it added.

Following the explosion, terrorists opened heavy fire on the post from multiple directions. Multiple blasts were heard in the area, causing fear and panic among local residents, the report also said.

Security forces launched a counter operation, while there was no immediate report about casualties among terrorists, it noted.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident and directed the security forces to go "all out" to bring the culprits to justice, a statement from his office said.

Bannu district, which borders restive North Waziristan tribal district, has long been a hotbed of violence, with both civilians and local security forces coming under attack.

Pakistan has seen a surge in militant attacks in recent years, mostly carried out by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which, according to Islamabad, has been operating from Afghanistan.

Kabul denies the accusation.