15 killed, including security personnel, in attack on police post in NW Pakistan Incident occurred Thursday night in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders neighboring Afghanistan

Pakistani military says attackers affiliated with 'Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij,' while India has no immediate reaction

Fifteen people, including 12 military personnel, two police officers, and a former forest department official, were killed in a "terrorist attack" on a police post in northwestern Pakistan, an official statement said Friday.

The attack took place Thursday night in the Tank district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan, when attackers "rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall" of a police check post in an attempt to breach it, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media and public relations wing of Pakistan's armed forces.

The attackers were affiliated with "Indian-sponsored Fitna Al Khwarij," the statement said, a terminology Islamabad uses to refer to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a consortium of several militant groups in the country.

There was no immediate reaction from India, which, in the past, has denied the accusation.

Twelve attackers were killed during the attack, according to the statement.

A "sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area," it added.