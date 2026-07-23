Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman tells ASEAN Regional Forum in Manila that Bangladesh has become victim of prolonged Rohingya crisis

‘Stateless by design’: Bangladesh seeks regional push for return of Rohingya to Myanmar Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman tells ASEAN Regional Forum in Manila that Bangladesh has become victim of prolonged Rohingya crisis

Describing Rohingya statelessness as “by design,” Bangladesh’s foreign minister on Thursday urged the ASEAN Regional Forum to push for the return of Rohingya to their home country Myanmar as the repatriation continued to be prolonged.

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman also called for stronger regional cooperation and a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis while addressing the 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting in Manila, the Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Rohingya are not stateless people by circumstance -- they are stateless by design. It is a political failure demanding a political solution," said Rahman.

Bangladesh has been hosting more than 1.3 million forcibly displaced Rohingya from Myanmar, many of whom fled a military crackdown in August 2017 and took refuge in the southeastern Cox’s Bazar region.

Rahman said the prolonged crisis had exposed Bangladesh to various forms of transborder crime, including drug trafficking, human trafficking and illicit flows of arms and weapons.

He called on ARF participants to collectively support efforts to create conditions in Myanmar conducive to the safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya to their homeland in Rakhine State.

The diplomat said the international community was confronting unprecedented geopolitical challenges, adding that "Bangladesh will always choose dialogue over division, partnership over polarization."

He also proposed exploring a regional technology governance framework reflecting the region’s unique geopolitical and developmental realities.