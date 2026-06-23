Current events remind us of 'disastrous scene a century ago when whole world was involved in wars, bloodshed,' says Kim

North Korea's Kim decries 'rampant ultra-nationalism of America First' doctrine, Zionism Current events remind us of 'disastrous scene a century ago when whole world was involved in wars, bloodshed,' says Kim

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said the world was witnessing a resurgence of "modern ultra-nationalism," naming the "America First" doctrine, Zionism, "Ukrainian neo-Nazism," and Japanese militarism.

He also accused major powers of fueling global conflict through “gangster-like and unlimited geopolitical greed” and the misuse of strength by hegemonic states, state-run media reported Tuesday.

He was addressing the second plenary meeting of the Ninth Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea held from Saturday to Monday.

Kim said North Korea's "political choices" and the "path we followed" were proven "just" amid "international instability reminiscent of the disastrous scene a century ago."

"Today, the world is witnessing rampant ultra-nationalism of modern version such as America First idea, Zionism, Ukrainian Neo-Nazism and Japanese militarism," he said.

The current events remind us of the "disastrous scene a century ago when the whole world was involved in wars and bloodshed," he added.

"Japan, a defeated country in Asia, has openly turned itself into a war state by taking the present disturbing circumstances as an opportunity to get rid of all shackles restricting its moves to become a military power," he said.

There was no immediate reaction from Japan over Kim’s statement.

Expanding nuclear arsenal

The North Korean leader reaffirmed his country’s commitment to expanding its nuclear arsenal and strengthening its military deterrent, arguing that growing military cooperation between the US and South Korea is increasing the risk of conflict on the Korean Peninsula.

Presiding over the gathering, Kim said North Korea would accelerate efforts to bolster its national defense capabilities and further develop an “absolutely reliable” self-defense deterrent.

Kim criticized the US and South Korea for expanding their military capabilities in the region, pointing specifically to efforts related to South Korea’s pursuit of a nuclear-powered submarine program and the continued modernization of allied forces.

North Korea expressed particular concern over the US-South Korea Nuclear Consultative Group, a mechanism established to coordinate nuclear deterrence and strategic planning.

The ruling party gathering reaffirmed North Korea’s position as a nuclear weapons state and emphasized the role of nuclear arms as the cornerstone of national defense strategy.

China accuses Japan of 'pursuing remilitarization'

In a related development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Tuesday accused Japan of “pursuing remilitarization at full throttle,” alleging that Tokyo is expanding its military capabilities and loosening long-standing restrictions on defense policy.

Guo said Japan has been developing “powerful offensive, intermediate, and long-range weapons,” easing controls on the export of lethal arms, and broadening the operational scope of its Self-Defense Forces.

He argued that these steps show Japan is “trying to break free from the constraints of its constitution, domestic and international laws, and its exclusively defense-oriented principle.”