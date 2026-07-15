Wildfire smoke blankets Canada’s Ontario as air quality alert issued amid heat wave

Smoke from wildfires in northwestern Ontario has moved into parts of the province, causing very poor air quality and reduced visibility, prompting Environment Canada to issue a high-level air quality alert Wednesday.

The weather agency said smoke conditions are expected to continue, with possible improvement not expected until early Friday. It warned that everyone could face health effects during periods of heavy wildfire smoke, regardless of age or existing health conditions.

Residents have been advised to reduce time outdoors and postpone outdoor sports, activities and events. Officials said common symptoms of smoke exposure may include irritation of the eyes, nose and throat, headaches and mild coughing, while more serious reactions could include wheezing, chest pain and severe coughing.

Environment Canada said vulnerable groups, including seniors, pregnant people, infants, young children, individuals with chronic illnesses and those who work outdoors, should take additional precautions and avoid strenuous outside activities.

The alert comes as wildfire smoke creates hazy skies across Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), where residents have experienced deteriorating air conditions during a period of extreme heat.

CBC News reported that Toronto and surrounding areas are facing near-record temperatures during the heat wave, and that the combination of high heat and wildfire smoke is increasing health concerns for residents.

As Environment Canada recommended that people who must spend time outside limit their exposure, the warning also prompted cancellations of several outdoor events in the GTA.

The City of Toronto said it canceled Wednesday's FIFA Fan Festival and the planned FIFA World Cup 2026 match broadcast at Nathan Phillips Square due to health and safety concerns in case of exposure to smoke conditions for extended periods.

The city also closed public wading pools for the remainder of the day, while the City of Vaughan canceled its Canada Celebrates the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal celebration at Assembly Park because of the air quality warning.

CTV News reported that an orange haze covered Toronto as wildfire smoke moved into the city, reducing visibility and creating poor air conditions across the region.

Meanwhile, wildfire smoke has also affected parts of the US. In the state of Minnesota, St. Louis County declared a state of emergency and a state of local disaster due to wildfire damage and the strain on public resources, according to ABC News.

The US Forest Service reported multiple wildfires burning in northern Minnesota, including several in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert across much of the state due to smoke from wildfires in Minnesota and Canada.