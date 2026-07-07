'I would say it's kind of an asinine observation,' says White House deputy press secretary

White House calls question over birthright citizenship irony in light of Trump's FIFA lobbying 'asinine' 'I would say it's kind of an asinine observation,' says White House deputy press secretary

The White House on Tuesday dismissed as "asinine" the suggestion that President Donald Trump's intervention in a FIFA case involving US striker Folarin Balogun was at odds with his opposition to birthright citizenship, according to a report by The Hill.

"I would say it's kind of an asinine observation," White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai told NewsNation when asked about the irony of Trump lobbying FIFA President Gianni Infantino to overturn Balogun's suspension, given the player would not be eligible for the US men's soccer team without birthright citizenship.

Desai said Trump has repeatedly argued that birthright citizenship is being applied too broadly, insisting it was originally intended to guarantee citizenship for the children of freed slaves following the Civil War. Last week the US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s interpretation of the law, but he and his allies have vowed to continue the fight.

Balogun, born in New York to a Nigerian mother and raised in Britain, owes his US eligibility to birthright citizenship, a policy Trump tried to restrict through an executive order that the nation’s highest court called unconstitutional.

Desai also spoke about so-called "birth tourism" – meaning visiting the US with the intent of having a child on US soil who could claim citizenship – saying that it does not reflect the intent of birthright citizenship.

Last week, Balogun was sent off with a straight red card after fouling Bosnia and Herzegovina's Tarik Muharemovic in the US' 2-0 Round of 32 World Cup win.

FIFA announced Sunday that Balogun's suspension had been put on hold for a probationary period of one year, clearing the 25-year-old forward to play in a Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle the next day.

But his controversial inclusion was not enough for the US to beat the odds in the game, as Belgium handily beat the US side, 4-1.

Before the match, Trump welcomed FIFA’s decision on his Truth Social platform, writing: “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”