'Before all those who have come risking their lives to save others, pain turns to gratitude,' says interim president

Venezuela thanks 31 nations, including Türkiye, for earthquake rescue assistance 'Before all those who have come risking their lives to save others, pain turns to gratitude,' says interim president

Venezuela's interim president on Thursday expressed gratitude to the 31 countries, including Türkiye, that have provided rescue teams and humanitarian assistance in the wake of last week's devastating twin earthquakes.

"The joint response from 31 countries, alongside Venezuelan rescue groups, has shown us that we are not alone,” Delcy Rodriguez wrote on US social media platform X.

"Before all those who have come risking their lives to save others, pain turns to gratitude. Venezuela will remember this solidarity forever!"

The confirmed death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela on June 24 now stands at 2,295, said National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez on Wednesday.

Among the countries contributing to the relief effort, Türkiye has deployed search-and-rescue teams, medical personnel, humanitarian aid, and specialized equipment to support operations in the hardest-hit areas.

Turkish Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu said Thursday that the country's National Medical Rescue Team and fully equipped emergency response units had been dispatched to Venezuela's Yaracuy region.

"I extend my wishes for a speedy recovery to the people and the state of Venezuela," he added.

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said two Turkish Air Force A400M military transport aircraft last week delivered search-and-rescue personnel to Venezuela, including disaster search and rescue teams from the Turkish Armed Forces Humanitarian Aid Brigade, working alongside personnel from Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Turkish teams continue search-and-rescue operations in the earthquake zone, said National Defense Ministry spokesman Rear Adm. Zeki Akturk, also extending condolences to those who lost loved ones and wishing the injured swift recoveries.

In a separate statement, the ministry said Turkish search-and-rescue teams and rescue dogs are continuing "round-the-clock operations" in difficult conditions to locate survivors trapped beneath the rubble.

"The helping hand of the Turkish nation bridges distances, reaching wherever it is needed," the ministry said.

Türkiye has also provided humanitarian assistance through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), which delivered approximately 1,000 aid packages to communities affected by the earthquakes.

According to Turkish officials, the country's mission in Venezuela currently includes 75 personnel, five search-and-rescue vehicles, and six rescue dogs.

