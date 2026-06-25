This comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his condolences to Venezuela

Venezuela’s Rodriguez thanks Turkish president for ‘words of solidarity’ after twin earthquakes This comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his condolences to Venezuela

Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Thursday thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people for “their heartfelt words of solidarity with Venezuela,” following two deadly twin earthquakes in the South American country.

“We would like to thank President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the brotherly people of Türkiye for their heartfelt words of solidarity with Venezuela following the earthquakes that struck our country,” Rodriguez wrote on Facebook.



“We deeply appreciate this message of support and the willingness expressed by Türkiye to stand by the Venezuelan people during these difficult times. This gesture reaffirms the strong bonds of friendship and mutual respect that characterize relations between our nations,” she added.

Her remarks came after Erdogan extended condolences to Venezuela over the deadly earthquakes.

“I sincerely share the grief of those who lost their lives in the two earthquakes that struck Venezuela, and extend my condolences and wishes for a speedy recovery to the friendly people and government of Venezuela,” Erdogan said earlier on US social media platform X.



“As Türkiye, we stand by our Venezuelan friends during these painful and difficult days,” he added.

Late Wednesday, Rodriguez declared a national state of emergency after powerful earthquakes struck the country’s northern Caribbean coast, causing widespread damage and triggering tsunami warnings across the region.

At least 32 people have died and some 700 people were injured, Rodriguez announced early Thursday.

