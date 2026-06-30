‘We would like to thank the Turkish government, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and all the teams deployed in Venezuela for not withholding their support in the midst of such a major crisis,’ says Foreign Minister Yvan Gil

Venezuela’s foreign minister thanks Türkiye for sending search and rescue teams after deadly earthquakes ‘We would like to thank the Turkish government, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and all the teams deployed in Venezuela for not withholding their support in the midst of such a major crisis,’ says Foreign Minister Yvan Gil

'I personally spoke on the phone with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to handle the coordination of these relief efforts; we are truly grateful for all the support provided,’ he adds

Venezuela’s foreign minister has expressed his thanks for Türkiye’s support in sending search and rescue teams after two major earthquakes shook the South American country.

“We would like to thank the Turkish government, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and all the teams deployed in Venezuela for not withholding their support in the midst of such a major crisis,” Yvan Gil told Anadolu on Monday after visiting a Turkish search and rescue team working in La Guaira, the epicenter of the quake disaster, along with Gustavo Gonzalez Lopez, the country’s defense minister.

He added: “The presence of the Turkish delegation, the search and rescue teams, and the equipment they brought is of great importance. I personally spoke with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to coordinate these relief efforts; we are truly grateful for all the support provided.”

Saying that he heard more help is on the way from Türkiye, he stated: “We have received news of new assistance and we are awaiting support. We feel the support of our brotherly Turkish people with us at every moment. These events once again show that two countries that understand each other are brother nations.”

*Writing by Berk Kutay Gokmen in Istanbul