- Communication and Information Ministry says over 3,300 international rescue workers deployed in quake-hit area

Venezuela earthquake death toll climbs to 2,645, with 12,666 injured - Communication and Information Ministry says over 3,300 international rescue workers deployed in quake-hit area

The death toll from the powerful earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela last month has risen to 2,645, while 12,666 people were injured, the Communication and Information Ministry said Friday.

According to a ministry statement on US social media company X, so far 6,462 people have been rescued and 86,117 families assisted in the wake of the quakes, which affected 885 buildings, with 189 structures collapsed.

The statement said over 3,300 international rescue workers were deployed in the quake-hit area, adding that Caracas positioned nearly 30,000 personnel for relief efforts.

According to the US Geological Survey, on June 24 two earthquakes measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 struck the South American nation, 39 seconds apart.

The ministry also said Friday that so far there have been 890 aftershocks.

The magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck 23 kilometers (14.3 miles) southeast of Yumare in the Yaracuy state, while the magnitude 7.2 quake was 23.9 km (14.9 mi) northeast of San Felipe, also in Yaracuy.