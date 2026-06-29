US weather agency warns of “dangerous” heat wave across central, eastern US Heat indices expected to reach 46C (115F) as major heat wave threatens July 4 holiday

The US National Weather Service (NWS) warned Monday of a prolonged and "dangerous" heat wave set to intensify across the central and eastern US throughout the week.

"A strengthening upper-level ridge will bring dangerous heat with temperatures" in the 32C to 38C (90F to 100F) range, the Weather Prediction Center said. High humidity will produce heat indices between 43C (109F) and 46C (115F) across the southern Plains and Mid-Atlantic.

Officials forecast a "Major to Extreme HeatRisk" for Tuesday, noting that limited overnight cooling will worsen the danger. Nighttime lows are expected to remain around 24C (75F) to 26C (79F), increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses for "vulnerable" populations, the NWS warned.

July 4 holiday risks

The extreme conditions are expected to persist through the July 4 holiday.

A widespread major to extreme heat risk is expected across the Lower Great Lakes, the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys, and the Mid-Atlantic this week, the NWS said. The agency urged citizens to limit outdoor activity and ensure access to cooling centers, as the heat creates "significant stress on the body."

According to AccuWeather data, temperatures reached 34C (93F) in Houston and Phoenix, while Dallas recorded 33C (91F) and Jacksonville reached 35C (95F). Washington, DC, and New York City saw highs of 30C (86F) and 29C (84F), respectively.