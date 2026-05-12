Bessent has also met with Japanese finance, trade ministers in Tokyo

US Treasury secretary, Japanese premier discuss 'recent' state of US-China ties Bessent has also met with Japanese finance, trade ministers in Tokyo

Visiting US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi discussed the "recent" state of US-China relations ahead of the US president's landmark visit to Beijing this week.

Takaichi said through US social media company X that the two sides exchanged views on the situation and challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region, during their meeting in Tokyo.

She also discussed steps needed to strengthen the supply chains of Japan and the US, and how cutting-edge artificial intelligence models can minimize risk.

"Through this close cooperation, we will further elevate the alliance between Japan and the United States," she said.

Earlier, Bessent said that Washington seeks “rapid and consistent progress” on an investment agreement with Tokyo.

During his meeting with Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa, Bessent “highlighted the continued positive collaboration between the United States and Japan on issues pertaining to critical minerals and supply chains.”

Following the meeting in Tokyo, Bessent said on X that he “emphasized the need for rapid and consistent progress on the US-Japan investment agreement.”

Bessent also met with Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, he said on X, during which he reaffirmed the “strong economic partnership” between the US and Japan.

“The level of communication and coordination between our teams in addressing undesirable, excess volatility in currency markets continues to be constant and robust,” Bessent added.

He stressed that during the meeting, the two “held positive discussions on the U.S.-Japan investment agreement, our shared efforts on critical minerals, and the United States’ support for Japan as it works to build an investment screening mechanism.”