Pete Hegseth warns US NATO dues will be contingent on allies meeting spending targets as he criticizes 'free riding'

US to review military force posture in Europe under 'NATO 3.0': Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth warns US NATO dues will be contingent on allies meeting spending targets as he criticizes 'free riding'

The US on Thursday launched a comprehensive review of its military presence in Europe to facilitate a transition where European countries assume primary responsibility for the continent's security.

“We're doubling down on our effort to make NATO what it always was supposed to be, a balanced alliance with Europe in the lead for its own defense,” US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told a gathering of NATO defense ministers in Brussels. He explained that the "NATO 3.0 review" would take up to six months to examine American force posture and basing across the region.

Hegseth noted that the study will incorporate feedback from US European Command, the US Congress, and international allies. He emphasized that the initiative intends to ensure the alliance moves “fast and irreversibly” toward a model where European nations step up for their conventional defense.

The defense chief said that the review will help ensure American forces are postured for Washington's global needs.

"Make no mistake about it, this will be a real review," said Hegseth, in remarks streamed live.

From 'distraction' to deterrence

Hegseth delivered a sharp rebuke of the post-Cold War era, which he labeled "NATO 2.0."

He argued that the alliance had moved away from being a "military power" and had instead entered an era of "distraction, deindustrialization, and demilitarization."

"Instead of tanks and fighters and air defenses, the focus had been on gender equity, climate change, defense austerity," the US defense chief said, adding it was "an era of free riding."

He asserted that NATO 3.0 must return to the "hard-edged war fighting" military posture of the original alliance to ensure "real deterrence" on the continent.

Financial leverage, spending

The Pentagon chief issued a definitive financial ultimatum to member states, declaring that Washington will no longer accept a "one-way street" regarding security costs.

“Our annual NATO dues will be contingent on other countries meeting their defense spending targets,” Hegseth said. NATO set a new defense spending target of 5% of GDP annually at the 2025 summit in The Hague.

He clarified that if allies do not spend with "urgency," American financial contributions will decrease accordingly. "America cannot care for or pay more for Europe's defense than our allies do."

Basing disputes during Iran war

Hegseth voiced strong criticism of recent incidents in which European allies reportedly denied the US military access to bases and overflight rights during the war in Iran. “Too many of our allies said no, or tried to drown us in arcane legal debates,” he said, calling such behavior "shameful."

He alleged that these restrictions put American service members at risk while the US was striking Iranian targets that "threaten European interests even more directly than they threaten" US.

The six-month review aims to ensure that future US access and overflight rights are "clearly delineated and assured," said Hegseth.

Trump has been sharply critical of NATO, especially over burden-sharing and allies' commitment.