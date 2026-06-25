Washington to help Caracas with logistical support following strong earthquakes, says US secretary of state

US to rely on Defense Department to deploy assets in Venezuela for humanitarian efforts: Rubio Washington to help Caracas with logistical support following strong earthquakes, says US secretary of state

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that Washington will have to rely on the Department of Defense to deploy assets in Venezuela for humanitarian efforts following the devastating earthquakes.

“I had an opportunity to talk earlier this morning with Delcy Rodriguez, the acting president,” Rubio told reporters in Bahrain, adding that the US was already deploying search and rescue teams from Fairfax County, Virginia, as well as Los Angeles, California.

“There'll be some others, we'll add, that's their most immediate need right now, is search and rescue efforts,” Rubio said, adding that other countries have also offered help to Venezuela.

The airport there is badly damaged, he said, noting the need to rely on the Department of Defense to deploy assets in the region.

The Defense Department is going to have to play a “big logistical role here, because they have the ability to land in challenging places.”

He said the operation will be “big, it'll be fast, and it'll be effective.”

“We're also helping them with some overhead imagery, especially in coastal areas where they don't have full visibility over what the damage has been and what the impact has been,” he said.

Rubio also noted that in the coming days, the US may help Venezuelans “restore their communications, their internet, their telecom, and so forth,” adding that Washington will be in touch with some of the leading charities.

